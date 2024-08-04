Vatican ‘saddened’ by Olympics opening ceremony

The Vatican expressed sadness Saturday for the opening ceremony at the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to the Catholic News Agency.

"The Holy See was saddened by certain scenes at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games and cannot but join the voices raised in recent days to deplore the offense done to many Christians and believers of other religions," it said.

"In a prestigious event where the whole world comes together around common values, there should not be allusions ridiculing the religious convictions of many people," it said.

"Freedom of expression, which is obviously not called into question, finds its limit in respect for others," it added.

The opening ceremony of the Paris Games, hosted by France, received backlash for featuring a drag queen performance.

The performance was seen as a depiction of Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper" and was criticized for being disrespectful to religious beliefs.

Thomas Jolly, the artistic director of the ceremony, defended the controversial performance, claiming it was not a reenactment of "The Last Supper" but a portrayal of a pagan festival.















