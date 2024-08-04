TURKISH FM FIDAN: ISRAELS BLOCKING AID, KILLING AID WORKERS

Israel's blocking aid, killing aid workers, preventing evacuations, and allowing humanitarian supplies to rot are crimes against humanity and the "first phase of the genocide being conducted on the other side of the border," said Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Egypt on Sunday.

"Israel's closing of the border gate, targeting aid convoys, killing humanitarian workers, blocking the evacuation of the sick and civilians, and causing the decay of thousands of trucks' worth of aid materials are crimes against humanity and constitute the first stage of the genocide being conducted on the other side of the border," Fidan said on X.

His remarks came after a visit to Egypt's al-Arish port and Rafah border.

Türkiye is the country that has provided the most assistance to the people of the Gaza Strip, Fidan said, adding that his purpose is not to discuss the aid sent by Ankara, but to "draw the world's attention to the genocide happening in Gaza."

He urged the global community not to remain silent on "Israel's oppression" and called for "greater efforts" to ensure that aid reaches Gaza without being obstructed or interrupted.

He reiterated Türkiye's unwavering support for the Palestinian people, saying: "We will continue to fulfil our moral and humanitarian duties properly."

Fidan also met with North Sinai Governor Major-General Khaled Megawer, in al-Arish.

- Everyone will be 'complicit in this atrocity,' if it's not stopped, says Fidan

The Turkish foreign minister warned the world that everyone will be "complicit in this atrocity," if it is not stopped.

"If we do not stop this massacre here together, humanity will be complicit in it. Therefore, we must strive to provide all possible assistance and increase all pressure on Israel," Fidan told reporters after visiting Egypt's al-Arish Port and Rafah Border.

He also urged the Western world, "especially the US" to "break this silence," warning that "otherwise, they will continue to be complicit in the ongoing genocide."



Before arriving at the Rafah Border Gate, the Turkish foreign minister had the opportunity to observe how aid brought by ships to al-Arish Port was loaded onto trucks and brought to the border gate.

"The Rafah Border Gate is currently closed to traffic. As you know, the other side of the border has been completely destroyed. Therefore, according to the information we have been given, trucks are not currently leaving from here; they are being directed to the Kerem Shalom Crossing," he explained.

Fidan noted that only about 25 trucks per day can cross into Gaza from Kerem Shalom, which is extremely low.

"Right now, just a few hundred meters from where we are at the border, a humanitarian tragedy is unfolding, and genocide is being committed. Two million people have been displaced.

"Forty thousand women and children have been martyred. There are currently no medicines, no food, no water. Our Palestinian brothers are struggling with hunger in the open air," he said.

Fidan noted that Palestinians are dying and suffering from hunger, citing a lack of shelter, water, medicine, and food, and that aid efforts in the region are critical.

"On the other side of the border, we have 2 million brothers and sisters who are on the brink of dying from hunger, with no medicine, shelter, or food. They are dying in front of humanity's eyes. As humanity and as Muslims, we must come together and do everything we can to end this genocide and the crime against humanity," he added.

Hakan Fidan is on a two-day visit to Egypt at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, according to diplomatic sources.

Last month, Badr Abdelatty was appointed Egypt's foreign minister in a newly formed government.

The visit is marking Fidan's first official meeting with his Egyptian counterpart.

During their meeting, Fidan and Abdelatty will discuss preparations for the first High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting, set to take place during Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's upcoming visit to Türkiye.