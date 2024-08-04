NETANYAHU WARNS IRANS AXIS OF EVIL AGAINST ATTACKING ISRAEL

News World Netanyahu warns 'Iran's axis of evil' against attacking Israel

"The state of Israel is in a multi-front war against Iran's axis of evil," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of his weekly Cabinet meeting, adding that the military was "prepared for any scenario."

DPA WORLD Published August 04,2024

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday warned "Iran's axis of evil" against attacking Israel, amid expectations that Tehran and the militant groups it supports are readying retaliatory strikes.



"The state of Israel is in a multi-front war against Iran's axis of evil," Netanyahu said at the start of his weekly Cabinet meeting, adding that the military was "prepared for any scenario."



"I reiterate and tell our enemies: We will respond and we will exact a heavy price for any act of aggression against us, from whatever quarter," the prime minister said, according to a transcript released by his office.



Tensions are high in the region after the targeted killings of Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Both groups have deep ties to Iran.



The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps warned on Saturday that resistance groups allied with Iran would also take part in the retaliation against Israel.











