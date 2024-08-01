Russia says 8 of its citizens return home after Türkiye-led prisoner swap operation

A Russian government plane and private jets is seen at the Esenboğa Airport in Ankara, Türkiye, 01 August 2024. (EPA Photo)

Eight Russian citizens, who were detained or imprisoned in a number of countries, have returned home following a major prisoner swap operation led by Türkiye.

"On Aug. 1, 2024, as a result of the operation that took place at the airport in the city of Ankara, eight Russian citizens detained and imprisoned in a number of NATO countries, as well as minors, have returned to their homeland," said a statement by the Federal Security Service's (FSB) Public Relations Center.

Earlier, Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) led a successful prisoner exchange involving seven countries in one of the most extensive swap operations in recent years.

A total of 26 individuals were exchanged, transported to the Turkish capital Ankara on seven aircraft — one each from Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, Russia, and two from the U.S., according to security sources.

Belarus was also involved in the swap.

The Russian statement said that the return of the prisoners was made possible as a result of the "systematic and targeted work of the competent government agencies, as well as foreign partners."

"The Russian citizens were exchanged for a group of individuals who acted in the interests of foreign states to the detriment of the security of the Russian Federation," the statement further said.

Later, the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, pardoning individuals who were returned to the U.S., including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, former Marine Paul Whelan and journalist Alsu Kurmasheva.

"The decision to sign the decrees was made with the aim to get back Russian citizens detained and imprisoned in foreign countries," a corresponding statement by the Kremlin said, which also thanked Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for pardoning German citizen Rico Krieger.

"Moscow is also grateful to the leadership of all countries that provided assistance in preparing the exchange," it added.