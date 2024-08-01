British premier vows action against violent disorder following Southport stabbings

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech during a press conference, following clashes after the Southport stabbing, at 10 Downing street in central London, Britain, August 1, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

Prime Minister Keir Starmer convened an emergency meeting Thursday with police leaders at Downing Street in response to violent disorder in several towns across England following the tragic Southport stabbings.

Starmer was resolute in underscoring the government's unwavering support for law enforcement and its commitment to maintaining public order.

"I wanted to send a message to each of you and through you, your officers, to say that this government supports the police, supports what you are doing and to be absolutely clear: This is not protest, this is violent disorder and action will be taken," he said in a statement.

He emphasized the government's resolve to ensure police have the necessary powers and backing to curb the unrest.

The declaration comes in the wake of violent far-right protests ignited by a knife attack in Southport that killed three children at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class earlier this week.

Protesters clashed with police on Tuesday, hurling glass bottles and bricks, and attacked a mosque in Southport.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) labeled the events as deeply disturbing and urged the Labour government to extend support to Muslim communities and address the surge in Islamophobia.

"The last few days have witnessed shocking scenes of far-right thugs causing havoc in our streets and seeking to intimidate Muslim communities and mosques," said MCB Secretary General Zara Mohammed.

In light of further anticipated protests, Mohammed urged communities to bolster security measures, especially ahead of Friday prayers.