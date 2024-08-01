Türkiye ‘continues to be a vital partner,’ says U.S. State Department after prisoner swap deal

The U.S. said Thursday that Türkiye "continues to be a vital partner" after it mediated a swap deal between Washington and Moscow.

"We are thankful for Türkiye's role as it relates to that (swap deal)," State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

"Türkiye continues to be a vital partner and ally, and we will work with them on a great deal of things but I'm not going to speak to the specifics of this process," he added.

Patel, however, refused to share specific negotiation or operational details of the swap deal and what role Türkiye played.

He thanked other U.S. allies and partners for their support in making the deal happen, in particular, Germany, Poland, Norway and Slovenia.

"We also appreciate Türkiye for providing the logistical support for the exchange. This is something you've heard me say before -- this is an issue that is so important," he added.

Turkish intelligence agency, MIT, led a successful prisoner exchange Thursday involving seven countries in one of the most extensive swap operations in recent years, Turkish security sources told reporters.

A total of 26 individuals were exchanged and transported to the Turkish capital of Ankara on seven aircraft -- one each from Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, Russia and two from the U.S., said sources. Belarus was also involved in the swap.

Ten individuals including two children, were transferred to Russia, while 13 were sent to Germany and three to the U.S.