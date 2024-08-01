 Contact Us
News World Kremlin says Russia will shoot down Ukraine's F-16 fighter jets

Kremlin says Russia will shoot down Ukraine's F-16 fighter jets

The Kremlin announced on Thursday that Russian forces would target and shoot down U.S.-built F-16 fighter jets sent to Ukraine, asserting that the jets would not significantly impact the war's outcome. This statement followed confirmations from Lithuanian and U.S. officials that Ukraine had received its first batch of F-16s.

Reuters WORLD
Published August 01,2024
Subscribe
KREMLIN SAYS RUSSIA WILL SHOOT DOWN UKRAINES F-16 FIGHTER JETS

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russian forces would shoot down U.S.-built F-16 fighter jets sent to Ukraine, and that the F-16s would have no significant impact on the course of the war.

Lithuanian and U.S. officials confirmed on Wednesday that Ukraine had received the first order of long-awaited jets, which are equipped with a 20mm cannon and can carry bombs, rockets and missiles.

Asked about the F-16s, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "If I'm not mistaken, rewards (for Russian forces to shoot them down) have already been offered."

He predicted the planes would not be a "magic pill" for Kyiv's forces.

"These planes will appear and gradually their number will decrease; they will be shot down and destroyed," he said.

"These deliveries will not be able to significantly influence the dynamics of events at the front."