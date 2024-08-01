TÜRKIYES INTELLIGENCE AGENCY ORCHESTRATES HISTORIC PRISONER SWAP INVOLVING 7 COUNTRIES

A Russian government plane flies after taking off from Esenboga Airport following a prisoner swap in Ankara, Türkiye August 1, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) on Thursday led a successful prisoner exchange involving seven countries in one of the most extensive swap operations in recent years.

A total of 26 individuals were exchanged, transported to the Turkish capital Ankara on seven aircraft — one each from Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, Russia, and two from the U.S., according to security sources. Belarus was also involved in the swap.

Ten hostages, including two children, were transferred to Russia, while 13 were sent to Germany, and three to the U.S.

The sources said that the operation, which stands out as the most extensive exchange between the U.S., Russia, and Germany in recent history, was facilitated by the MIT, which established crucial dialogue channels as part of the initiative.

The MIT brought together representatives from these seven nations in Ankara in July, said the sources, adding that over the course of these discussions, the agency played a central role mediating the negotiations that led to the exchange.

HISTORIC SWAP INCLUDES KEY FIGURES



The sources noted that key figures exchanged include Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, both of whom were held in Russian prisons. German national and mercenary Rico Krieger, who was imprisoned in Belarus was also part of the swap, as was Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin and Russian Federal Security Service officer Vadim Krasikov, who was serving a sentence in Germany.

The MIT managed the entire process for the swap, from the initial negotiations to the final exchange of prisoners in Ankara, according to the sources. The agency was also responsible for security measures, logistical planning, and coordination between the involved countries.

The exchange itself took place under the strict supervision of MIT personnel, who ensured that each individual was safely transferred from the aircraft to secure locations.

Following the completion of health checks and other necessary formalities, the prisoners were handed over to their respective nations' representatives, with their subsequent return flights also being authorized by the MIT.

The sources added that the initiative highlights Türkiye's growing role as mediator on the international stage under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

It added that by leveraging its intelligence capabilities, the MIT has positioned itself as a key player in resolving international conflicts, further solidifying Ankara's status as a vital contributor to global peace and stability.