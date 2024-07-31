WHITE HOUSE AWARE OF HAMAS POLITICAL BUREAU CHIEF ISMAIL HANIYEHS DEATH: CNN

The US-based international media outlet CNN said on Wednesday that the White House is aware of reports of the killing of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas announced early Wednesday that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli airstrike on his residence in the Iranian capital Tehran.

"The White House has seen the reports of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh being killed in Iran, a spokesperson said but declined to immediately comment further," CNN reported

Iranian state television also reported Haniyeh's death, noting that an investigation into the assassination is ongoing and that the findings will be released soon.

Israel has made no immediate announcement about the assassination.








