Trump questions if U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is 'Indian' or 'Black'

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a panel of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. July 31, 2024. (REUTERS)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday questioned if Vice President Kamala Harris is "Indian" or "Black."

"Well, I can say no, I think it's maybe a little bit different," Trump said at the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago when asked if he believes Harris is "only on the ticket" because she is a Black woman.

"I've known her a long time, indirectly, not directly, very much. And she was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage.

"I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So. I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black?" said Trump.

Harris is the presumptive Democratic candidate in the presidential race.

Stressing that he respects either one, he added: "But she obviously doesn't because she was Indian all the way and then all of a sudden she made a turn and she went, she became a Black person. I think somebody should look into that."

Trump said he loves Blacks in the U.S. and has done "so much" for the Black population.