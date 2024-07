Hamas leader Haniyeh killed in Israeli raid targeting his place in Tehran

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was reportedly assassinated in Tehran early Wednesday, according to Iran's Revolutionary Guard. While no group has claimed responsibility,

Israel is suspected due to its previous threats against Hamas leaders in retaliation for the October 7 attack on Israel.

Haniyeh was in Tehran for a swearing-in ceremony for Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian.