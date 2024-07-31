UN expresses 'grave concern' over Israeli attack on Beirut

The UN expressed "grave concern" Tuesday over an Israeli strike on a densely populated suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut that killed at least three people and injured 74 others.

"As we await further clarity on the circumstances, we again urge the parties to exercise maximum restraint and call on all concerned to avoid any further escalation," Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said in a statement.

"All parties must comply with their obligations under international law. The parties must urgently recommit to the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) and immediately return to a cessation of hostilities," the statement added.

Earlier Tuesday, the Israeli military struck southern Beirut to target a senior Hezbollah commander in retaliation for an attack Saturday on the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

While Israel blamed Hezbollah for Saturday's attack, the Lebanese group denied any responsibility.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said at least three people were killed in the Israeli strike on Beirut and 74 were injured.











