Russia strongly condemns assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran

Russia on Wednesday strongly condemned the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of Palestinian group Hamas, in an airstrike in Tehran.

During a press briefing in Moscow, Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Andrey Nastasyin said the attack occurred while Haniyeh was in Iran for the official inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"The orchestrators of this political assassination were clearly aware of the severe repercussions this act could have for the region. There is no doubt that the killing of Ismail Haniyeh will severely disrupt the ongoing indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel, which were focused on establishing mutually acceptable cease-fire conditions in the Gaza Strip," Nastasyin emphasized.

The official called on all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that could spark a dramatic escalation of violence and a large-scale armed conflict in the region.

Early in the day, Hamas said Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli airstrike on his residence in Tehran. Israel, however, has not officially commented on the assassination.

Nastasyin also condemned the Israeli airstrike in a southern suburb of Beirut, which resulted in four deaths and many more injuries. He described the strike as a "violent action that constitutes a gross violation of Lebanese sovereignty and fundamental norms of international law." Israel said the target was Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr, but the group has not yet confirmed the death.

"We consider such military operations unacceptable, especially in densely populated residential areas, as they pose significant risks of civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure," he said.

The official expressed Russia's "deep concern" about the escalating tensions in the Middle East, urging all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid actions that could lead to a full-scale armed confrontation. He also reiterated the recommendation for Russian citizens to avoid traveling to Lebanon.

"The region has been on the brink of widespread conflict for many months. Unfortunately, the prospects for de-escalation are not yet apparent," he said.

Nastasyin emphasized that "all regional countries, without exception, seek to prevent a tragic scenario," while some "external actors appear to prefer fueling tensions" in the Middle East.

"We advocate for the resumption of a comprehensive peace process, stabilization of the situation, and the rejection of military solutions. This should be done in strict accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council and the General Assembly," he said.