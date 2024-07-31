White House cannot confirm death of Hamas leader Haniyeh: Spokesman

The White House said Wednesday it cannot confirm reports about the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in a strike in Iran.

"I'm not in a position to confirm the reports coming out of Tehran. I've seen a statement that Hamas put out and confirm or verify. We have no independent confirmation, but I can state that I also have no conversations around that reporting that I can speak to today," National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby said at a news conference.

Israel, which has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for Haniyeh's killing, has continued air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 incursion by the Palestinian resistance group.

Asked about the effect of the killing of the Hamas leader on a potential cease-fire in Gaza, Kirby said: "It is too soon to know what any of these reported events could mean for the cease-fire deal."

He said, however, that the U.S. would continue to work on reaching a deal and Washington has a team in the region working with their counterparts to move it forward.

"Because it's that important," he said. "It's always been complicated work, and it's not like the complications with every passing day get easier, and that includes today, our job since the beginning of this conflict, in addition to making sure Israel has what it needs to defend itself, in addition to making sure the people of Gaza aren't suffering more than they already are, is to manage risks in the region,"

"One of the things the President (Joe Biden) has been very focused on is trying to prevent escalation here, that work is complicated and difficult every day, and that includes today," said Kirby.

Biden was briefed about reports of Haniyeh's death.

"We believe that an escalation is inevitable, and there's no signs that an escalation is imminent," added Kirby.

The Israeli assault on Gaza has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians and reduced the territory to rubble. Talks continue on a cease-fire and return of hostages.