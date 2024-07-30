Zelensky says Ukraine increased number of border guards in regions neighboring Russia, Belarus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that his country increased the number of border guards in regions bordering Russia and Belarus.

"We have strong protection both in terms of personnel and defensive lines. We have also increased the number of border guards in all regions bordering Russia and Belarus. And we continue to strengthen it," Zelensky said during a visit to the northwestern Volyn region, according to a presidency statement.

Indicating that Zelensky held talks with local authorities in Volyn as well as authorities from the Zhytomyr, Rivne, Kyiv, and Chernihiv regions on the current security situation and border security, the statement said he also inspected ongoing works in the northwestern region.

A later statement said that Zelensky also met with representatives from domestic manufacturers, during which special attention was paid to energy and security issues in the Volyn region.

"Volodymyr Zelensky noted that while the war continues, the situation in the energy sector will not be simple, but the government is doing everything possible to improve it," the statement went on to say.

It also quoted Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko as saying during the meeting that supporting domestic manufacturers is now a "matter of our security, and not just economic one."

"Up to 40% of the purchase of Ukrainian goods returns to Ukrainians in the form of salaries, taxes, and fees. Thanks to business, we have the resources to support our security and defense sector," Svyrydenko was quoted as saying.