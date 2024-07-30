China can become 'key player' to help identify peace in Ukraine, says Italian premier

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Tuesday said China could become a "key player" in helping end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

"I believe China can become, starting from the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that it always appeals to, a key player in helping identify the elements of a just peace," Meloni told reporters as she continued her five-day trip to China.

Meloni was responding to questions on the Russia-Ukraine war, according to Bloomberg.

The Italian prime minister's comments followed her meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday in Beijing.

However, Meloni said Beijing's economic support to Russia was an area of "great friction."

Notably, the bilateral trade between Russia and China climbed to around $240 billion last year, according to official figures.

The Russia-Ukraine war is running through its third year since Moscow launched the war on Kyiv in February 2022.

Tens of hundreds have been killed and wounded, while millions have been displaced.

The US-led Western nations have pressed China to help end the war by influencing Moscow.

While Beijing has refused to condemn Russia over its "special military operations" in Ukraine, China has, however, called for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations.

It was Meloni's first face-to-face meeting with Chinese leaders, including Premier Li Qiang, since Rome withdrew from the Beijing-funded multi-billion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative last year.

Meloni, however, pledged to "relaunch" relations with Beijing, and the two sides signed a three-year pact to implement past and new decisions.

During her news conference, the Italian prime minister also called on Israel "not to fall into the trap of retaliation," amid the escalating tensions with Lebanon.

She called on the international community to continue to "send messages of moderation."















