DISGRACEFUL: SLOVAKIAS DEPUTY PREMIER TO BOYCOTT OLYMPICS CLOSING CEREMONY OVER LAST SUPPER PARODY

Slovakia's deputy prime minister said he will not participate in the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics over the controversial Last Supper parody during the opening of the games last week.

The organizers of the Olympics in Paris prepared the abomination for the world a performance full of LGBT ideology and an insult to the symbols of Christianity, Tomas Taraba said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

"I was supposed to represent Slovakia at the closing ceremony, but for the normal world, this Olympics will forever remain a symbol of degenerate decadence, which abused the beauty of sport and turned it into progressive political theater. Therefore, I decided not to participate in the closing ceremony," he added.

The performance on Friday, led by drag queens and dancers, drew significant backlash from the Christian world, who said it was disrespectful to religious beliefs. Organizers have apologized for the performance.

In a separate post on X, Taraba said: "The International Olympic Committee is deleting the disgraceful opening ceremony from the Internet. The insults to Christianity and the presented decadence have reached such a level that they have offended the whole normal world, which understands the difference between culture and garbage."