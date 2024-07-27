Rocket fire from Lebanon leaves several Israelis dead on annexed Golan Heights

At least 11 people were killed and 37 others injured in a missile attack on the northern part of the occupied Golan Heights, the Israeli authorities claimed Saturday.

While an Israeli army spokesperson accused Hezbollah of the attack, the Lebanese group denied responsibility.

Israel's national ambulance service Magen David Adom said in a statement that 11 people were killed and 37 others injured due to the missile falling on the town of Majdal Shams in the northern Golan Heights.

It added that 17 of the injured are in "serious" condition.

For its part, the Israeli army said in a statement that Israeli helicopters and army forces, in cooperation with Magen David Adom, are working to evacuate the dead and wounded from Majdal Shams.

Meanwhile, Israeli Channel 12 reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is following the operation in Majdal Shams.

Earlier, the Israeli army said that a missile, and not a drone, was fired at Majdal Shams.

"The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon categorically denies the claims made by some enemy media and various media platforms about targeting Majdal Shams," the Lebanese group Hezbollah said in a statement.



"There is no doubt that Hezbollah crossed all red lines," Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Channel 12 news. "We are facing an all-out war."



Katz said such a war would come at a "cost" to Israel, but that Hezbollah would pay a higher price.



The Magen David Adom ambulance service said that victims were between the ages of 10 and 20.



Israel and the Hamas-allied Hezbollah have exchanged fire almost daily since the start of the Gaza war on October 7 last year.



The intensity of these clashes has recently increased significantly. There have been fatalities on both sides, raising fears that the conflict could spread wider in the region.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 39,300 people since last October following a Hamas attack.







