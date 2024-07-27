Irish PM criticises Israel over deadly school strike in Gaza Strip

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris on Saturday accused Israel of "unconscionable violence" after the health ministry in Gaza said an Israeli strike on a school had killed 30 people.

"This latest attack on a school by the Israeli military is a further demonstration of brutal, unconscionable violence," Harris said in a statement.

"Targeting an area populated with displaced families is inhumane and despicable," he added.

Israel said Saturday it targeted "terrorists" in the strike -- at least the eighth time since July 6 that a school has been hit by its forces.

Harris said it "continues to use disproportionate force and is engaging in a war that is having an unacceptable level of civilian death and injury, especially to children".

The Irish leader reiterated calls for an immediate ceasefire alongside the release of all hostages held by Hamas and "unimpeded access for aid" into Gaza.

"The bloodshed and suffering need to end," Harris added.

His forthright criticism of Saturday's strikes comes two months after Dublin recognised a Palestinian state alongside Spain and Norway, in a move that has soured already strained ties with Israel.









