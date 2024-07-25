Germany calls on China to end support for Russia in war against Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday urged China to end its support for Russia in its war with Ukraine, media reports said.

"As a Security Council member, you not only have the right to a veto, but above all the duty to do everything to ensure that we can regain peace," said Baerbock during a tour of an arms company in the northern city of Flensburg.

"The first thing that would mean is: above all, no support for the aggressor, no support for Russia," she said.

The minister appealed to the Chinese government to work more intensively than before to help restore peace in Ukraine, according to German Press Agency.

Baerbock said the fact that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is currently in Beijing talking to the Chinese side about how to achieve peace "is important and central. And it would be a blessing if we finally made progress on this path to peace and China took its responsibility in the Security Council accordingly."

The Chinese side made it clear some time ago that they would like to work on a peace plan, said Baerbock. "Obviously nothing came of it," she added.

Germany has repeatedly called for a more active Chinese diplomatic role in ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

China has been trying for a long time to find a solution to Russia's war on Ukraine. In March, Ukrainian leaders and officials in Kyiv again sought support for a solution at a meeting with Chinese special envoy Li Hui.

China is considered a close ally of Russia and emphasizes its neutrality in the conflict. Beijing had proposed a peace plan, but it was met with criticism by Kyiv.

Ukraine insists that only President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plan will be implemented. The focal point of Zelenskyy's actions is the demand for a withdrawal of Russian troops from all occupied areas of Ukraine. Moscow rejects Zelenskyy's plan as "unrealistic."