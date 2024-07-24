World Central Kitchen aid worker injured by Israeli fire in southern Gaza

An aid worker for World Central Kitchen (WCK) charity group was injured by Israeli gunfire on Wednesday in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, medical sources said.

The WCK aid worker was brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital after his vehicle came under Israeli fire on Salah al-Din Street, east of Khan Younis, the sources said.

The injured aid worker sustained moderate injuries and was in stable condition, the sources said.

Seven aid workers were killed on April 1 after a WCK convoy came under Israeli fire in the central city of Deir al-Balah.

Following the attack, the aid organization suspended its humanitarian operations in Gaza in the wake of the death of its aid workers. It later resumed its aid operations in the Palestinian enclave.

On Monday, the Israeli army launched a surprise attack into Khan Younis after issuing orders for residents to immediately evacuate their homes in the eastern neighborhoods.

At least 89 people have since been killed and over 300 others injured in the assault, according to Palestinian authorities.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

More than 39,100 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 90,200 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.









