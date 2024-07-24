Tourists warned against new COVID variant in Greece

Tourists were warned against a new FLiRT coronavirus variant in Greece, according to UK media on Wednesday.

There has been an increase in cases reported in the last 20 days with nearly 669 patients admitted to hospitals from July 8 to July 15, said the Independent newspaper, citing Greece's National Public Health Organization.

It indicates a 44% increase in the average weekly number of new admissions in the previous four weeks.

In total, 26 COVID deaths were recorded, it added.

The Independent drew attention to heatwaves the country has recently struggled with that have left many vulnerable people shielding high temperatures inside.

It noted that UK health experts have suggested that the FLiRT and LB.1 COVID variants might be able to evade immunity, which is why people who have been vaccinated are still contracting the virus.