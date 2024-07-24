Fidan: Without implementation of 2-state solution, 4th Gaza war inevitable

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced that Türkiye is willing to be part of a guarantee mechanism if an agreement on a two-state solution is reached.

Fidan emphasized the urgency of the situation, warning that without the immediate implementation of a two-state solution, a fourth war in Gaza is inevitable.

"We will be perpetually entangled in conflicts," Fidan stated, underscoring the need for a swift resolution to the ongoing crisis.

Fidan also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggesting that Netanyahu's political objectives do not align with achieving a ceasefire in Palestine. "Netanyahu has another agenda," Fidan said, implying that the Israeli premier's priorities hinder the prospects for peace.







