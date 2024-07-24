Fidan: Without implementation of 2-state solution, 4th Gaza war inevitable

 Contact Us
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that Türkiye is willing to be part of a guarantee mechanism for a two-state solution in Palestine, warning that without its immediate implementation, another war in Gaza is inevitable. He also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claiming that his political objectives do not align with achieving a ceasefire.

Published July 24,2024
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced that Türkiye is willing to be part of a guarantee mechanism if an agreement on a two-state solution is reached.

Fidan emphasized the urgency of the situation, warning that without the immediate implementation of a two-state solution, a fourth war in Gaza is inevitable.

"We will be perpetually entangled in conflicts," Fidan stated, underscoring the need for a swift resolution to the ongoing crisis.

Fidan also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggesting that Netanyahu's political objectives do not align with achieving a ceasefire in Palestine. "Netanyahu has another agenda," Fidan said, implying that the Israeli premier's priorities hinder the prospects for peace.