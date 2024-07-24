ARREST MESSAGE PROJECTED ONTO ISRAELI PREMIER NETANYAHUS HOTEL IN WASHINGTON

Protesters projected "Arrest war criminal Netanyahu" onto Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Washington hotel as he arrived to address the US Congress, highlighting growing tensions over Israel's actions in Gaza.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside Netanyahu's hotel in Washington, protesting against the Israeli leader and his government's military operations in Gaza.

Police were deployed to maintain order as protesters waved Palestinian flags and used laser projections to convey their message.

The laser projection on the hotel building read, "Arrest war criminal Netanyahu," directly challenging the Israeli Prime Minister's presence in the US capital.

This bold display came on the eve of Netanyahu's scheduled address to Congress.





