Paris 'ready' to host Olympic Games, French president says

Paris is ready to host the Olympic Games, the French president said on Monday during his visit to the Olympic Village.

Emmanuel Macron emphasized the great security preparations made ahead of the games and thanked police forces.

"We are ready and we will be ready throughout the games," Macron said.

The president also expressed France's pride in hosting the Olympic and the Paralympic Games, and thanked the entire crew, the officials as well as the volunteers in the village.

Around 35,000 police and gendarmerie officers, along with 18,000 soldiers will be deployed per day to ensure security during the games, according to media reports.

An opening ceremony will be held on Friday in the Seine River that crosses the French capital.