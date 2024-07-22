HOLLYWOOD REACTS WITH MIXED EMOTIONS TO BIDENS WITHDRAWAL FROM PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Hollywood reacts with mixed emotions to Biden's withdrawal from presidential race

Hollywood has expressed reactions to US President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the upcoming presidential election.

Some Hollywood stars expressed sadness over Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race, while others supported US Vice President Kamala Harris' candidacy.

American composer, singer, actress, and director Barbra Streisand said on X: "Joe Biden will go down in history as a man who accomplished significant achievements in his 4 year term," Streisand said, and thanked him.

Finneas O'Connell, the brother of Oscar-winning singer Billie Eilish and a songwriter, shared a photo of his family with Biden on his Instagram account.

O'Connell said Biden had put his pride aside, expressing respect for him for that.

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill thanked Biden, saying on X: "Joe Biden has a record of accomplishments unmatched by any president in our lifetime."

Shonda Rhimes, producer, screenwriter, and the director of the TV series Grey's Anatomy and Scandal, thanked Biden for his services.

American singer and actress Cher expressed her sadness over Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race in a post on her X account.

- Support for Harris

Meanwhile, many Hollywood celebrities expressed their support for Vice President Kamala Harris's candidacy.

Actress Kathy Griffin expressed her support for Harris on X, saying: "Let's make history! Finally!"

Oscar-winning director Spike Lee shared a photo of Harris, noting: "Once again a sista comes to da rescue."

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis also shared a photo of Harris, giving a message of support.

An Abbott Elementary series actress, Sheryl Lee Ralph also shared a photo of herself with Harris on her social media account.





