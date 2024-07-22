News World Austrian man dies after lightening strike during hike in the Alps

A 22-year-old hiker has been struck dead by lightning in the Austrian Alps, police said on Monday.



The Austrian was travelling with his mother and brother on Sunday in the East Tyrol region of the Alps when the family was caught in a violent thunderstorm.



While part of the family sought shelter under a rocky outcrop, the 22-year-old continued on and was struck by lightning at around 2,300 metres above sea level.



After the storm had passed, the brother found the lifeless man. Resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful and the emergency doctor from a rescue helicopter was also unable to help the 22-year-old.



A police helicopter brought the man's body down to the valley.



In neighbouring Germany, an 18-year-old died after being struck by lightning on the country's highest mountain, the Zugspitze, over the weekend.










