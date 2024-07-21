Zelensky would risk ‘political suicide’ if he gives territorial concessions to Russia: Mayor

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would risk "political suicide" should he give territorial concessions to Russia, Kyiv's mayor said on Sunday.

"How can we explain to the country that we need to give up pieces of our territory that cost the lives of thousands of our fighting heroes? Whatever move he makes, our president risks political suicide," Vitali Klitschko said in an interview with the Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

Indicating that the next few months will be "very difficult" for Zelensky, Klitschko said Ukraine's president will probably have to resort to a referendum should he consider such concessions.

"I don't think he can reach such painful and important agreements on his own without popular legitimization," Klitschko further said, expressing that a possible "way out" for Zelensky could be the creation of a "national unity government."

He went on to argue that he is not sure Zelensky is willing to give up his power in order to achieve this.

Klitschko also said Kyiv has to win the Russia-Ukraine war, but that the situation is becoming "more and more complicated" and is dependent on the delivery of aid to the country.

"It would be a nightmare if we had to fight for another two years," he added.