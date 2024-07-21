Saudi Arabia denies involvement in Israeli airstrikes on western Yemen

Saudi Arabia denied Sunday any involvement in Saturday's Israeli airstrikes targeting the western Yemeni port city of Al Hudaydah.

"Saudi Arabia has no involvement or participation in targeting Al Hudaydah," Defense Ministry spokesman Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki said, according to Saudi News Agency, SPA.

"The Kingdom will not allow its airspace to be violated by any party," he added.

At least three Yemenis were killed and 87 others injured in the Israeli strikes on Saturday evening, according to the Houthi Health Ministry.

This marks the first direct Israeli response to recent Houthi attacks.

The Houthis have been targeting ships that are Israeli-owned, flagged, operated or headed to Israeli ports in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under a devastating Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.







