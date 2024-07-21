Türkiye slams Israeli foreign minister’s 'lies, slander, disrespect'

Türkiye on Sunday slammed Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz's "dirty propaganda" against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"The Israeli Foreign Minister is trying to hide Israel's crime against the Palestinians behind a series of lies, slander and disrespect," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

"Israel's dirty propaganda targeting Türkiye and President Erdoğan, and psychological operation attempts will not bear fruit," the ministry said.

It said that members of the Benjamin Netanyahu government, responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza, will be tried in international courts and held accountable.

The ministry reiterated Ankara's commitment to defending Palestinian rights and advocating for peace and justice.

Katz had posted a slanderous and insulting post on social media targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 39,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 89,700 injured, according to local health authorities.