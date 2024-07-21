Russia says it took control of 2 settlements in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Luhansk regions

Russia on Sunday said that it took control of two settlements in Ukraine's Kharkiv and Luhansk regions.

A statement from the Russian Defense Ministry said that its forces captured the village of Rozivka, located about 61 kilometers (37.9 miles) southeast of the city of Kupiansk, a point of major clashes between Russian and Ukrainian troops since the start of the war.

The statement further said that its forces also captured the village of Pishchane, located about 35 kilometers (21.7 miles) southeast of Kupiansk.

It went on to say that Russian forces also took control of "more advantageous lines and positions" as a result of their actions.

Ukraine has not yet commented on Russia's claims, and independent verification of Russia's claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.

Since early May, Russian forces have been attempting to breach Ukraine's defenses in the Kharkiv region, opening a new front in the conflict that had hitherto been concentrated in the country's east and south.

Clashes in the region have intensified since then, particularly near Vovchansk, located about 74 kilometers (45 miles) from Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, which has also been targeted by Russian airstrikes.

Russia claims to have seized control of multiple border settlements since the start of its offensive on the Kharkiv front, as well as other fronts, including Luhansk.