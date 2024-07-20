Palestinian resistance groups condemn Israeli attack on Yemen’s Al Hudaydah

Palestinian resistance groups on Saturday condemned the Israeli airstrike on the city of Al Hudaydah in western Yemen.

In a statement, Hamas said the Israeli attack is "a desperate attempt to deter the free resistance forces from fulfilling their sacred duty toward Jerusalem and the oppressed Palestinian people."

The movement held the US administration "fully responsible for the ongoing escalation in the region by continuing to provide political cover and open military support for the occupation (Israel) to commit the most heinous crimes and violations of international laws."

In a separate statement, Islamic Jihad said that the attack "confirms that this criminal entity (Israel) is not a danger to the Palestinian people alone but to all the peoples of our Arab and Islamic nation."

The attack "will not deter the Yemeni people … from continuing to support and assist our people and our cause."

Earlier in the day, the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah channel reported casualties from Israeli airstrikes on the Al Hudaydah port.

The strikes targeted oil storage facilities at the Al Hudaydah port, as well as the power station in the governorate.

The Israeli military, in an official statement, confirmed attacking targets in Al Hudaydah in Yemen, claiming that they were linked to the Houthi group.

The Israeli airstrikes came after a drone attack by the Houthi group on Tel Aviv early Friday morning, which resulted in the death of one Israeli and injuries to nine others.

The Houthis have been targeting ships that are Israeli-owned, flagged, operated, or headed to Israeli ports in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under a devastating Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7 last year.









