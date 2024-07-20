ISRAELI AIRSTRIKES TARGET YEMENS HODEIDAH - REPORT

A series of Israeli strikes targeted the Yemeni rebel-held port city of Hodeida Saturday, said an AFP correspondent and Huthi-run media, which reported a fuel depot in the port had been hit.

The correspondent in Hodeida reported hearing several loud explosions as the Huthi-run Al Masirah television reported a "series of strikes" that hit "fuel storage facilities" at the port.

The strikes came a day after a Huthi drone attack penetrated Israel's vaunted air defences and killed a civilian in a Tel Aviv apartment building, drawing Israeli threats of retaliation.





