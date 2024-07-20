 Contact Us
News World Israeli airstrikes target Yemen's Hodeidah - report

Israeli airstrikes target Yemen's Hodeidah - report

According to Al-Masirah TV, a series of Israeli airstrikes struck the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah on Saturday. The TV station is known for being controlled by Yemen's Houthi movement.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published July 20,2024
Subscribe
ISRAELI AIRSTRIKES TARGET YEMENS HODEIDAH - REPORT

A series of Israeli strikes targeted the Yemeni rebel-held port city of Hodeida Saturday, said an AFP correspondent and Huthi-run media, which reported a fuel depot in the port had been hit.

The correspondent in Hodeida reported hearing several loud explosions as the Huthi-run Al Masirah television reported a "series of strikes" that hit "fuel storage facilities" at the port.

The strikes came a day after a Huthi drone attack penetrated Israel's vaunted air defences and killed a civilian in a Tel Aviv apartment building, drawing Israeli threats of retaliation.