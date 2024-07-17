UN Security Council meeting briefly interrupted by protestors

A UN Security Council meeting was interrupted Wednesday by two protestors who demanded the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip that are being held by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

The session on the Middle East that was chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was interrupted when two women holding signs began shouting for the release of the hostages as Lavrov began talking to the Council.

"I don't understand, speak more clearly!" Lavrov responded to the protestors. "One of you can speak clearly to say what you want to say."

Asked by Anadolu about the incident, UN spokesman Stephan Dujarric said the women were guests of an unnamed delegation and were asked to leave.

He said displaying signs and shouting are against the rules of the Security Council.

"Security officers kindly asked them to leave and they left," added Dujarric.



















