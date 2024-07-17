Switzerland opens 56 proceedings over violations of sanctions against Russia

The Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) on Wednesday said Bern opened 56 administrative penal proceedings against Russia for violating sanctions imposed following its war in Ukraine.

In a statement issued to Anadolu, Fabian Maienfisch, the deputy head of communications and spokesperson for SECO, said "Effective and complete implementation of sanctions against Russia is a priority for the Federal Council."

"To date, there have been 56 administrative penal proceedings. Of these, 41 proceedings have been finalized," Maienfisch said, noting that these resulted in 26 discontinuation orders, 14 penalty notices and one penalty order.

SECO consistently follows up on indications of violations and uses the instruments of the Embargo Act, such as the duty to provide information or national and international mutual legal assistance, he said, adding that the secretariat can prosecute and penalize violations as part of administrative criminal proceedings.

The secretariat made no comments about the companies or individuals under investigation, nor did it provide any information about the penalties.