Students refuse to budge amid nationwide education shutdown in Bangladesh

Student protesters in Bangladesh are refusing to budge from their demand on public jobs reforms amid the complete closure of educational institutions across the country as clashes continued on Wednesday.

The South Asian nation shut all educational institutions after violent protests seeking reforms to jobs quotas resulted in six people dying on Tuesday.

Authorities declared the Dhaka University syndicate closed indefinitely, while the university administration ordered students of 18 residential hostels to vacate by Wednesday evening.

However, students are refusing to vacate campuses, particularly at Dhaka University, the epicenter of the movement, where they have taken positions in various locations, including near the vice chancellor's residence, to pressure him into reversing the closure decision.

Mohammad Mahin Sarkar, a student protester at Dhaka University, told Anadolu: "We won't leave the campus until our demands for quota reform are fully met."

Thousands of students have been demonstrating after a court reinstated quotas for government jobs, which were abolished in 2018.

The system reserves 56% of government job entry positions for certain demographics and classes. Of the current 56% quota, 30% of all jobs in the public sector are reserved for the families of those who participated in the 1971 liberation war.

Students are demanding that quotas for civil service jobs be abolished and given to candidates based on merit.

The Education Ministry on Tuesday night shut down all schools, colleges, madrasas, technical institutions, and polytechnic institutes under its control.

The situation escalated on Wednesday, prompting the University Grants Commission to shut universities.

All public and private universities, along with their affiliated colleges, were closed. To further minimize risk, students were instructed to vacate their dormitories.

Social media giant Facebook is also facing restrictions in the country, according to watchdog NetBlocks.

GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES JUDICIAL PROBE



Amid refusal by students to budge on their demands, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed a judicial committee late on Wednesday to look into the six fatalities during the protests.

"I am hopeful that the students will receive a fair verdict," said Hasina, referring to a possible High Court ruling on the quota system.

Hasina emphasized that the students were given an opportunity to express their views.

Stressing the importance of resolving disagreements through legal channels, she urged people to refrain from taking to the streets.

"I appeal to all to maintain patience until the verdict is announced," said the prime minister.

Meanwhile, student protesters announced a complete shutdown on Thursday, barring traffic except for ambulances and the opening of public and private offices except hospitals.