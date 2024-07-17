China has decided to suspend discussions with US on arms control: FM

Angry over US arms sales to Taiwan, China on Wednesday said it has decided to suspend consultations with Washington over arms control and non-proliferation, state media reported.

"The US has ignored China's firm opposition and repeated representations, continuing to sell arms to Taiwan, and engaging in a series of negative actions that seriously harm China's core interests and undermine mutual political trust," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

"These acts have severely damaged the political atmosphere necessary for the continuation of arms control consultations," said Lin, adding Beijing has decided to suspend the consultations over arms control and non-proliferation.

Since assuming power in 2021, the Biden administration has made at least 16 arms sales to Taiwan.

Lin blamed Washington for the "current situation."

"China is willing to maintain communication with the US on international arms control issues based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and cooperation for mutual benefit," said the spokesman.

"However, the US must respect China's core interests and create the necessary conditions for dialogue and exchange between the two sides," said Lin.









