Russian Orthodox Church dismisses anti-war priest in Kazakhstan

The Russian Orthodox Church in Kazakstan has dismissed a priest who opposed Russia's invasion of Ukraine and advocated for the creation of a breakaway Orthodox Church, free of Moscow's influence.

Under the leadership of Patriarch Kirill, Russia's Orthodox Church has positioned itself as a key backer of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his war on Ukraine -- positions that extend to its branches abroad.

A representative of the Church in Kazakhstan said Monday that Patriarch Kirill had approved a decision to "defrock Hieromonk Iakov".

The priest, whose non-religious name is Vladimir Vorontsov, has on multiple occasions criticised Russia's invasion of Ukraine and called for the creation of an Orthodox church in Kazakhstan independent of Moscow.

He repeated his condemnation of the Church on Tuesday.

"I don't want to have anything to do with the Russian Orthodox Church, whose leadership has abandoned Christ, betrays the interests of the Church and gives its blessing to killing Ukrainians," he said in a post on Facebook.

Around 15 percent of Kazakhstan's 20 million inhabitants are ethnic Russians, the vast majority of which are Orthodox Christians.

The ex-Soviet country in Central Asia is a traditional ally and historic partner of Moscow, but also strives for good relations with the West.







