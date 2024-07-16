News World Macron accepts PM resignation, government remains in caretaker role

Macron accepts PM resignation, government remains in caretaker role

The Élysée Palace announced on Tuesday in Paris that French President Emmanuel Macron will retain Prime Minister Gabriel Attal's Cabinet in a temporary capacity until a new government is chosen.

DPA WORLD Published July 16,2024 Subscribe

French President Emmanuel Macron will keep the current Cabinet of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal in office, but only in a caretaker capacity until a new government is appointed, the Élysée Palace announced on Tuesday in Paris.



The French president accepted Attal's resignation, which he submitted more than a week ago following the defeat of Macron's centrist camp in the parliamentary elections.



He then asked Attal and the government to continue their duties until a new government is appointed. This transitional period could last a few weeks and at least until the end of the Olympic Games, the ministers who attended the meeting said, according to French media reports.



Macron had initially rejected Attal's request to resign, citing "the stability of the country."



The caretaker government cannot initiate any new projects or laws. However, due to the current ambiguous political situation, it also cannot be ousted by a vote of no confidence.



The 17 ministers who won a seat in parliament in the election will now be able to vote on the distribution of leadership positions at the inaugural session of the National Assembly on Thursday.



At the Cabinet meeting, Macron called on his political grouping to submit a proposal for a governing coalition or cooperation, according to reports from participants. However, Macron's alliance came second in the parliamentary elections.



The victorious left-wing alliance united in the New Popular Front (NFP), which Macron had called on to form a government, is now on the verge of a split. In the search for a candidate for the post of prime minister, the bloc has become divided.



Macron does not have a deadline for appointing a new prime minister. The impasse, which condemns France to a political gridlock, could therefore last for some time.



A dissolution of parliament and new elections are not possible for another year.









