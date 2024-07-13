Japan, Germany agree to enhance security cooperation

Japan and Germany have agreed to enhance their security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, local media reported on Saturday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who arrived in Berlin on Friday for an official visit after attending the NATO summit in Washington, met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"It is important that allies and like-minded countries take a united response to the challenges in economic security," Kishida was quoted as saying by Kyodo News.

During a joint press conference, Scholz also emphasized the need for collaboration to reduce supply reliance on certain countries and regions.

The two leaders also agreed that their defense and foreign ministers would hold "two-plus-two" security talks in Japan at an early date.

The acquisition and cross-service agreement between the two countries went into effect on Friday, facilitating easier sharing of food, fuel, and ammunition between Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the German military, according to reports.









