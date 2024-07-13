HOUTHIS TWICE TARGET SHIP FOR BREACHING GROUPS EMBARGO ON TRAVELING TO ISRAELI PORTS

Houthis twice target ship for breaching group's 'embargo' on traveling to Israeli ports

The Houthis said Friday they targeted a ship twice with rockets and drones for breaching the group's "embargo" on ships traveling to Israeli ports.

Spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement that the Yemeni group attacked the "Charysalis" in the Red Sea and the Bab Al-Mandab Strait area with naval rockets and drones.

Saree noted that his group's operations will continue until the siege on the Palestinian people in Gaza is lifted.

There was no comment from the US, Britain, or the ship's owner company on the statement by the Houthis.

The Houthis have been targeting ships that are Israeli-owned, flagged, operated or headed to Israeli ports in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under a devastating Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

With the US and UK launching retaliatory airstrikes against Houthi sites inside Yemen, the Houthis declared that they consider all American and British ships military targets.









