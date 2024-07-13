Curfew extended on French colony of New Caledonia until July 22

France extended a curfew in its Indo-Pacific colony of New Caledonia until July 22, its high commissioner said Friday.

The French administration continues restrictive measures on the island which is 17,000 kilometers (10,563 miles) from its territory, after sending equipment reinforcements to security forces to suppress the legitimate demands of residents by force, according to a statement.

The curfew is from 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. local time.

The ban on the sale and shipment of weapons as well as the sale of alcohol will continue until that date.

Paris previously extended the curfew until July 15.

A French government ship carrying a large number of armored vehicles and equipment for security forces arrived Thursday in Noumea, the capital of New Caledonia.

The government had also increased the number of security forces and fire brigades on the island to ensure security by suppressing the legitimate demands of the people.

The overseas French territory has seen massive riots since May 13 because of an electoral reform to allow long-term French residents to participate in local elections.

The riots left at least nine dead and injured, in addition to arson and looting.

France declared a state of emergency and deployed additional forces to assist forces in reinstating order.

Amid dialogue efforts, French President Emmanuel Macron dissolved parliament and announced early elections after the far-right National Rally swept more than 31% of the vote in the European Parliament elections June 9.

He also announced June 12 the suspension of the much-contested electoral reform plan in New Caledonia.

*Writing by Merve Berker