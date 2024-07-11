Turkish first lady attends Washington reception hosted by US counterpart

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan attended a reception in Washington, DC on Wednesday hosted by her US counterpart Jill Biden.

Biden hosted a reception for the spouses of leaders attending the NATO summit at the National Museum of American History and welcomed the Turkish first lady at the building's entrance.

The spouses of the leaders toured an exhibit titled "Entertainment Nation."

"Summits carry great importance for strengthening the ties between our countries and reinforcing our common values," Erdoğan said on X on Thursday.

"Hosted by US first lady Jill Biden, we visited the National Museum of American History," she added.

"During this meeting, which blended history and culture, we took part in productive discussions and exchanged ideas on many topics with the esteemed spouses of leaders," she said.

NATO leaders gathered on Tuesday in Washington for a three-day summit marking the military alliance's 75th anniversary.

The summit, convened to address the challenges facing the alliance and further strengthen NATO's deterrence and defense, is also being attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the heads of delegation of NATO's partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

On Thursday, the leaders will attend a meeting of the North Atlantic Council, which includes Indo-Pacific partners and the European Union, followed by a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.











