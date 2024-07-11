Russia will work on military response to planned US missile deployment in Germany, state media report

Russia will develop a military response to the planned U.S. deployment of long-range missiles in Germany, state media quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Thursday.

The decision to deploy the missiles in Germany is aimed at damaging Russia's security, Ryabkov was quoted as saying.

The United States and Germany said in a joint statement on Wednesday that they would begin deploying long-range fire capabilities in Germany in 2026 to demonstrate their commitment to NATO and European defence.







