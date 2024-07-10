Ukraine signs security deal with Luxembourg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that Kyiv signed a security cooperation agreement with Luxembourg in Washington DC.

"Luxembourg will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine and will further contribute to protecting the lives of our people. The Agreement focuses on political and value-based cooperation between our countries," Zelenskyy said on X.

Luxembourg has allocated €80 million ($86.5 million) in military support to Ukraine for 2024.

"Luxembourg supports sanctions against Russia, our continued strengthening in the European and Euro-Atlantic directions—Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO—and will also help protect and restore our cultural heritage," Zelenskyy added.

Luxembourg provided Ukraine with military assistance worth a total value of €74.4 million ($80.5 million) in 2022 and €96 million ($103 million) in 2023.

Separately, Zelenskyy had his first meeting with new Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on the sidelines of the summit.

"Our discussion focused on bolstering Ukraine's air defenses, addressing Ukraine's defense needs, developing defense cooperation, and planning the training of Ukrainian pilots," Zelenskyy said, adding he is grateful for the "unwavering principled position" of the Netherlands in supporting Ukraine.