Zelensky meets U.S. Senate leaders in Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presents medals to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (L) and Mitch McConnell (R) on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, July 10, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with U.S. Senate leaders Wednesday on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Washington.

Zelensky said he had an "important" meeting with an American Senate delegation led by Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, along with senators from both parties.

"We discussed the current battlefield situation and American defense support. I informed them about Russia's increased missile terror against Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure," Zelensky wrote on X.

He extended his gratitude to President Joe Biden, Congress and Americans for their support for Ukraine.

NATO's 32 leaders and Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg are expected to sit down Thursday with Zelensky for a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.

Stoltenberg said he expects the allies to make important decisions on enhancing support for Ukraine, strengthening NATO's deterrence and defense, and deepening partnerships with partners in the Indo-Pacific region.