Several killed as Israel hits school sheltering displaced Gazans in Khan Younis

Several people were killed in an Israeli strike Tuesday on a school housing displaced people in the southern Gaza Strip, according to medics.

Dozens were injured in the attack that targeted a school in the town of Abasan, east of Khan Younis, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement.

The humanitarian group also reported casualties in Israeli bombardment in the Abu Humeid roundabout in central Khan Younis.

Last week, the Israeli army issued evacuation orders for Palestinian residents of several areas in eastern Khan Younis.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict, the Israeli army hit several Palestinian displacement centers across the Gaza Strip, killing dozens.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

More than 38,200 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 88,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.







