NATO members 'cannot turn a blind eye' to Gaza tragedy: Turkish parliament speaker

Türkiye urged NATO allies Tuesday to take a stance against Israel's "aggression" against the Gaza Strip, said Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş.

"We, members of the most powerful defense organization of the world, cannot turn a blind eye to one of the most pressing global issues, to the immense human catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.

"This bloodshed and the massacres of Israel must be stopped," Kurtulmuş said at a NATO parliamentary summit in the US.

Kurtulmuş is visiting the US until July 10 to participate in the summit which brings together parliamentary leaders from the 32 NATO members as well as Ukraine, including 23 speakers of parliament.

"There is a grave risk for this situation escalating into a regional war. In our discussions on global security, we must align ourselves with the common front of humanity that champions fairness and justice.

"We call on allies to declare 'no more' to Netanyahu government's aggression," he added.

Türkiye has demanded an immediate permanent cease-fire, unhindered humanitarian access and a two-state solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict, Kurtulmuş stressed.