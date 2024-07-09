Israeli FM threatens war if Hezbollah fails to withdraw away from border

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday threatened war with Hezbollah if the group did not withdraw beyond the Litani River in southern Lebanon.

"[Hezbollah chief Hassan] Nasrallah, if you don't stop the threats and violence and withdraw to the Litani River, you will be considered the destroyer of Lebanon," said Katz on X.

The Litani River is stipulated in UN Security Council resolution 1701 which ended a war with Israel in 2006. The river is several kilometers from the border.

There was no comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli minister's threat.

Early Tuesday, Hezbollah released detailed drone footage of Israeli military sites in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

The video shows aerial scanning of bases that Hezbollah said belong to six strategic locations for electronic reconnaissance, including western Shlagim West, Astra, eastern Shlagim, Yisraeli, Avital, and Tel Faris.

Tensions have soared along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 38,200 people since Oct. 7 last year.







