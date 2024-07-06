Egyptian, Syrian leaders discuss situation in conflict-hit Gaza Strip

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad on Saturday discussed the ongoing Gaza war that has persisted for about nine months and the "dangers" posed by the escalating conflict in the region.

In a statement, the Egyptian Presidency announced that Sisi received a phone call from President Bashar al-Assad and the two leaders "exchanged views on the dangers of escalation in the region and emphasized the vital necessity to prevent the widening of the conflict zone and to preserve regional security and stability."

They reiterated "their absolute rejection of attempts to liquidate the Palestinian issue or displace the Palestinians."

Sisi said Egypt is committed to continuing efforts to achieve a cease-fire in Gaza and ensure the sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid in sufficient quantities to meet the needs of the Palestinian brothers, while pursuing its efforts towards reinforcing the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

More than 38,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 87,700 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.







